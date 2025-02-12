Days After Release From Jail, Man Kills Wife, Daughter; Dies By Suicide: Police

A 42-year-old woman and her daughter were killed allegedly by her husband, who later died by suicide by hanging himself inside their house in Guwahati, police said on Wednesday.

The murders took place days after the man came out of jail. He had been charged with sexually harassing the deceased girl, the daughter of the woman from her first husband.

The woman worked in Northeast Frontier Railway as a diesel engine helper and the murders took place at her official quarter in Bamunimaidam area of the state capital, DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Juli Deka, her 15-year-old daughter and the man, Lohit Thakuria (47), he added.

Giving details of the case, Basumatary said Deka got the railway job on compassionate ground after the demise of her first husband and later married Thakuria.

"In July last year, she lodged an FIR against the husband accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter. A case under POCSO was registered and Thakuria was sent to jail. He came out a few days ago," he added.

According to the neighbours, he visited the woman and her daughter on Tuesday night and a quarrel ensued, Basumatary said.

"Neighbours thought that it was a routine family fight. At around 2 am, Thakuria sent a message to one of his relatives stating that he had killed his wife and daughter, and he would kill himself," he added.

When no one came out of the house till around afternoon, neighbours doubted foul play and informed the police.

"As per the prima facie investigation, the police team found that the mother was hit with a piece of wood while the girl's throat was slit with a machete. The body of the husband was hanging from the ceiling," Basumatary said.

The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on, he added.

