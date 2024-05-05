Day Before Exam, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem, police said (Representational)

A day before the NEET exam, an 18-year-old spirant died by suicide by hanging himself in a rented house in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

"Late on Saturday night, we received information that a NEET student had committed suicide by hanging himself. Manish Jat had been living in Randhir Singh's house in Brajnagar Colony for the last 2 years and Singh informed us. His body was kept in the mortuary. On Sunday, the body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination was conducted," a police official said.

Manish's father Harbhan Singh said that his son passed Class 12 from Sant Kirpal School in Bharatpur in 2022.

"He was the topper of the school and was preparing for NEET for the last two years. In 2023, Manish joined a coaching centre in Bharatpur. This year, he was preparing for NEET via online coaching," he added.

The hapless father said that he visited his son two days back and told him that there was no issue if he did not pass the exam. "I asked him to prepare for nursing further. A day earlier (Friday), Manish's mother had talked to him on the phone. He did not appear distressed in any way," he added.

On Sunday afternoon, the family took Manish's body to their native Lakhanpur village for last rites.



