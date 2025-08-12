Day After Stray Dogs Order, Ban On Leftover Food In Supreme Court

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, it has now instructed authorities to dispose of leftover food in covered dustbins to prevent the canines from entering the court premises scavenging for food.

The top court, in a notice, mentioned that there have been many incidents of stray dogs roaming in the corridors and elevators of its complex.

"It has been observed that the incident of roaming of stray dogs in the corridors and also inside the lift in and around the Supreme Court Complex has increased significantly. Thus, the following directive is issued with immediate effect: All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers," the order read.

It added, "This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all."

The top court on Tuesday ruled that all stray dogs in the national capital and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters, given the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. According to the court, the dog shelters must have professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation, and not let the canines out. Terming the stray dog menace in the city as "extremely grim", the Supreme Court warned that any individual or organisation blocking the picking up of stray dogs by authorities will face the "strictest action".

It also directed the civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to make dog shelters and report on them within eight weeks.

According to the data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a total of 35,198 animal bite incidents were reported in the national capital between January and June this year. Additionally, 49 cases of rabies were reported during this period.