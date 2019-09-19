Day After Meeting PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee To Call On Amit Shah Today

Mamata Banerjee met PM Narendra Modi yesterday to discuss development work in Bengal

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, leading to speculation that the meeting might be over former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is under the CBI's scanner, sources said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The West Bengal chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. She described it as a "(state) government to (central) government" meeting and said the discussion was mostly on development issues of the state, as well as its proposed name change to 'Bangla'.

Ms Banerjee also told reporters said that she had sought time from Amit Shah, insisting that it was part of her routine exercise as chief minister to meet the union finance and home ministers during her trips to Delhi.

She said she will not have time to meet the finance minister but will meet the home minister.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told reporters in Bengal on Wednesday that he was happy that Mamata Banerjee's "good sense" had prevailed that she met the Prime Minister. "But I think it's too late. Her attempts to save herself and her party from the CBI will not yield any results," he claimed.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar have come under the CBI scanner in connection with a ponzi scam related to the Saradha group.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly cheated lakhs of people of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.



