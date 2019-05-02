Day After Maoist Attack In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Markets, Shops Shut

The policemen were killed on Wednesday after Maoists blew up their vehicle in Gadchiroli

A day after 15 policemen and a civilian were killed in a Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, the major markets and commercial establishments in that district remained shut on Thursday to pay tributes to the martyrs and to express solidarity with their families.

The policemen were killed on Wednesday after Maoists blew up their vehicle in Gadchiroli district. The IED blast, whose impact left a large crater on the road, had come hours after the ultras torched 27 vehicles belonging to a road construction company.

All the commercial markets in the district remained shut down on Thursday to express solidarity with the families of the C-60 personnel of Gadchiroli police who were killed in Wednesday's Maoist attack, sources said.

There are three major markets in the district- Gadchiroli, Kurkheda and Wadsa.

"All the commercial establishments remained completely closed today. The shutdown was observed to pay respects to the martyred policemen and to express solidarity with their bereaved families," sources said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Hansraj Ahir, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar and state DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will pay tributes to the martyrs at the Gadchiroli SP office around 3 pm.

