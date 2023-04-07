Day After Joining BJP, Anil Antony Welcomes Ex Andhra Chief Minister To Party

Anil Antony is the son of Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony.

Former Congress leader from Kerala Anil Antony, who joined the BJP on Thursday, today welcomed fellow former Congressman Kiran Kumar Reddy, the second entrant to the ruling party in as many days. Son of Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, Anil Antony said he was glad that the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister joined the organisation that is working "for India's core national interest".

"Welcome Kiran Kumar Reddy ji to the @BJP4India ! Glad you have also joined the organization that is working for India's core national interests and for public interests without prejudice and bias," he tweeted while sharing a video clip of Mr Reddy's jibe at his former party.

"How many more should say that the emperor has no clothes before the grand royals realize ?"I had never imagined that I'll have to leave Congress...There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listen to anyone's advice'," Mr Reddy said while joining BJP in Delhi.

Anil Antony, who had been associated with various social initiatives and digital campaigns of the Congress, yesterday said that he was impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He had quit the Congress in January following the row over BBC's documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anguished by his son's move, AK Antony called it a "wrong decision" and a "very painful" moment for him. He said that he would never support the ideology of BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he accused of making attempts to divide the country and weaken the foundations of democracy.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana state in 2014, resigned from the Congress in March 2023 over differences with the party leadership.