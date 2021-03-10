Day After Filing Gang-Rape Case, UP Girl's Father Dies In Road Accident

The Kanpur Police had filed a case of gangrape and criminal intimidation.

Two days after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, her father died this morning in a road accident outside a hospital where she was taken for a medical checkup.

The father of the main accused - Golu Yadav - in the gangrape case works as a sub-inspector with UP Police in the Kannauj district, about 100 km from Kanpur.

While Golu Yadav has been arrested, serious allegations have been levelled by the girl's family against the police saying the family of the accused had been threatening them ever since the gangrape case was filed, and "police is complicit".

"My son has been murdered... the police is complicit," the grieving father of the man, who died, told reporters this morning.

On Tuesday, another family member of the girl also told the reporters that they were facing threats. "As soon as we filed the complaint, the elder brother of the main accused started threatening us. 'Beware my father is a sub inspector,' he told us," the family member said.

"While the medical examination was on, the father stepped out for a cup of tea. At the time, we have learnt that he was involved in a truck accident. He was rushed to a Kanpur hospital, but he has died. We have filed an accident case and we are investigating," Dr Preetinder Singh, Kanpur Police chief, said in a video statement earlier today .

"The father filed a rape case and we had immediately acted on it. The survivor is fine . we have formed five teams to investigate the case," Brijesh Shrivastava, a senior police official in Kanpur, said on Tuesday.

Amid outrage over the incident, a tweet from the UP Police handle directed The Kanpur Police to "carry out swift investigations in both the cases: and asked for the truck involved in the accident to be recovered and the driver to be arrested soon.