After BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Tweet, Priyanka Gandhi's Counter

Priyanka Gandhi held a virtual rally today for Manipur polls.

Day after the Assam BJP and its various frontal organisations filed police complaints against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "spirit of India" tweet and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tore into the Congress leader for insulting Indian soldiers who were killed in the line of duty during Galwan clash, his sister and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the fight back to the BJP in a virtual poll campaign in Manipur alleging that BJP tries to interfere with the federalism and diversity of the states.

"Whole India of India as a nation as by brother said in parliament that we are a united nation when all our states have the equality. When it comes to the northeast, the BJP has the idea of uniformity. BJP interferes with your ways of living, that's when discrimination sets in, and that's where the Congress party comes in because it has build the nation. Most important is how much respect political parties have for Manipur? BJP Interferes with our democracy, traditions. Congress's is a politics of development for Manipur," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"We would protect the preamble of our constitution because we truly believe in it. We will secure the territorial integrity of Manipur and its historical boundaries. We will protect your civil rights and freedom," she said.

The BJP is trying to build a narrative that Rahul Gandhi is supporting the agenda of China and the Congress wants to secede Northeast and alienate the region while the Narendra Modi government has brought the region closer to the mainstream of the country through development.

Yesterday in a campaign trial, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tore into Mr Gandhi for insulting Indian soldiers who were killed in the line of duty during Galwan clash.

"Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a speech in parliament said maximum Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan clash with China. As a Defense minister, I didn't spoke about the matter. But Rahul Gandhi without knowing the facts had given such a statement in the parliament," Mr Singh said.

"38 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan clash. But Rahul Gandhi has given misleading facts and insulted Indian soldiers who have shown their valour during the Galwan clash with Chinese soldiers."

Rajnath Singh appealed to the people of Manipur to throw out the Congress from the hill state.

"Congress has already been wiped out from the mainland. Now, it's time for you to discard Congress from the hill land," Mr Singh said.

The BJP is contesting in all the 60 Assembly seats that go to polls on 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.