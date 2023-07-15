Dates Salad, Carrot Tandoori And More In Vegetarian Menu For PM Modi In UAE

PM Modi also held talks with the President and discussed India-UAE ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served a full vegetarian meal at the banquet lunch hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. PM Modi arrived in the UAE today for a day-long visit.

According to a picture of the menu, PM Modi was first served harees (wheat) and dates salad along with local organic vegetables. This was followed by a starter which included grilled vegetables with masala sauce.

In the main course, PM Modi was served black lentils and local harees with cauliflower and carrot tandoori. The dessert included a “selection of seasonal local fruits”.

The menu stated that “all meals are vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils, and contain no dairy or egg products”.

PM Modi reached UAE on July 15 after concluding his two-day visit to France. He attended a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris where he was served a specially-curated vegetarian menu.

He was welcomed by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the airport in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“It is always gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a few pictures of him with the President.

In a subsequent tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his “productive UAE visit” had concluded and thanked the President for hosting him.

"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," PM Modi wrote.