'Justice Different From Friendship': Actor Kiccha Sudeep On Darshan Case

Murder case involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has sparked widespread outrage

Popular Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has sought swift justice in the murder case in which another Sandalwood star, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are accused.

Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 11 others, is in police custody. Sources say Ms Gowda had prompted Darshan to "punish" Renuka Swamy for derogatory remarks allegedly made on social media.

"Justice is different from friendship and justice should be given to Renuka Swamy's family. Whoever is guilty should be punished. It is important to get justice for those who have been wronged, regardless of the town," Kiccha Sudeep told reporters.

"His wife and family deserve justice," he said.

Investigation reveals that Darshan and his aides took Swamy to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya. There, Darshan allegedly thrashed Swamy with a belt, and his aides beat him with sticks until he lost consciousness.

The assault resulted in multiple fractures and severe injuries. Renuka Swamy's body, later found by a food delivery rider, was being nibbled by dogs. The autopsy report confirmed the brutal nature of the murder, citing shock and haemorrhage as the cause of death.

Mr Thoogudeepa had allegedly planted three men to take the blame for the murder, but during interrogation, they were exposed, the police have said, adding he offered the three Rs 5 lakh each.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests across Karnataka.