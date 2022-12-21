'Danger Of Country Breaking Up Due To Modi Government': Congress' Jairam Ramesh

"I want to say it clearly that there is a clear danger of breaking up," Jairam Ramesh claimed.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that the possibility of breaking up of India is increasing because of the Narendra Modi dispensation's intention and policies.

He further slammed the government for "rising economic disparities and encouragement to polarisation on the basis of religion, caste and language." Addressing the media in Haryana's Nuh, All India Congress Committee general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress was often asked why the Bharat Jodo Yatra was being taken out when nobody was breaking up the country.

"I want to say it clearly that there is a clear danger of breaking up (of the country)," he claimed.

"Because of the Modi government's intention and policies, the possibility of breaking up of India is increasing," he alleged.

"First economic disparity is on the rise...inflation, unemployment, wrong implementation of GST, concentration of power, control of one or two capitalists over the economy. The economic disparity is rising and because of this, the possibility of breaking up of India is also increasing," he claimed.

Mr Ramesh is accompanying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Haryana leg of the yatra which entered the state from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

He alleged social polarisation was encouraged on the basis of religion, language, state and caste while further stating that the ideology of RSS and BJP has always been "divisive".

"Social polarisation has become a strategy for (winning) elections for them," he alleged.

Mr Ramesh further accused the Modi government of weakening constitutional institutions.

"Political dictatorship has now become a reality. The Constitution is being ignored. Constitutional institutions are being weakened. A tension between the government and judiciary is being created. And efforts are on to capture all the institutions by the PM and PM's office," he alleged.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said the yatra is not 'Mann ki Baat' of one person.

He said the yatra has no connection with the elections slated for 2023 or 2024. "This is not a 'Chunav Jeeto' or 'Chunav Jitao Yatra'," said Mr Ramesh, adding that it was announced by party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Taking on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, Ramesh said there were more than 350 potholes on the 14-km long stretch of road where the yatra was taken out on Wednesday morning in Nuh district.

"I never saw the worst condition of roads in any other state as I saw here," he said.

"The BJP has been in power in the state for eight years. Today, we did not walk on roads, but on potholes...I and all other yatris never felt this much danger while walking," he said.

Mr Ramesh also said the Congress will start another campaign -- 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Yatra -- from January 26 to March 26 in order to take the success of this yatra forward.

In this new campaign, the yatras will be taken out at block and booth levels, he added.

There will be meetings at the district level and rallies will be held at the state level in this period, he said.

He further said with this yatra, "real" Rahul Gandhi is being seen before the public.

To a question, Mr Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi's yatra is a 'sanjivani' for the Congress and there is a new energy in the party and its workers.

Mr Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers and sportspersons in the Haryana-leg of the yatra.

To a question on reports of infighting in the state unit, Congress leader and party's Haryana affairs incharge Shaktisinh Gohil said former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala were walking along Rahul Gandhi in the yatra and there is no factionalism.

He, however, said there is internal democracy in Congress, but no one breaches discipline and he was proud of it.

"There is no such situation in my party that if you speak against a leader, you are politically finished," he said as he targeted the BJP.