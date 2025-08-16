Daman Man Kills His 2 Specially-Abled Children, Hangs Self After Wife Leaves Him: Cops

A man allegedly murdered his two differently-abled children and then hanged himself in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu after his wife left him recently, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Bhakare (56) strangled 18-year-old Jay and 10-year-old Arya with a rope before hanging himself at his rented house in Samaravarni locality on Friday afternoon, Silvassa police station sub inspector Anil TK said.

"Prima facie it appears the man first poisoned his two children before strangling them. His wife left him some two weeks back and he had to take care of his children, which likely drove him to take this drastic step. The family hails from Raigad near Mumbai and have lived in Silvassa for the last two decades," the official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post mortem and further probe is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)