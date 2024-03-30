Dalit Woman, 60, Brutally Beaten In UP After Her Goat Enters A Field

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a 60-year-old Dalit woman was beaten after her goat strayed into a field. The owner of the field beat the woman with a stick and hurled abuses at her.

The video of the assault has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for justice for the victim. In the footage, the assailant can be seen mercilessly thrashing the helpless woman, while hurling derogatory caste-based slurs at her.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, with the police filing a case and promising swift action against the perpetrator.

The incident has once again brought to light the discrimination and violence Dalits continue to face in some parts of India.

In February, a Dalit groom was attacked in Gujarat's Gandhinagar for riding a horse as part of his wedding procession.

The groom was riding a horse in a procession with around 100 participants and was on the way to the bride's house in the village when a man on a motorcycle intercepted and dragged him down from the horse and slapped him. The accused person also hurled casteist slurs at the groom, objecting to him riding the horse by saying that only members of his community can ride a horse.