Dalit Groom Rides Horse In Madhya Pradesh, Crowd Throws Stones At Baraat

The stone-throwing continued even after police teams reached the spot.

Stones were thrown at a Dalit groom's wedding procession in an attempt to stop him from riding a horse in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district last evening. The stone-throwing continued even after two police teams intervened, and three policemen were injured in the incident.

A case has been registered against 50 accused - from an OBC community - who were involved in the attack and 20 people have been named, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.

When the groom, accompanied by around 50 baraatis, was leaving the district's Chaurai village for the bride's home in Sagar district's Shahgarh last evening, the procession was spotted by a group of villagers who tried to prevent him from riding the horse. After he refused to get off, the angry crowd began pelting stones at the procession.

Police teams led by the SP reached the spot, but the stone-throwing continued. Three policemen were injured while attempting to control the situation and the teams managed to get the crowd to disperse after a few hours. The procession was given police protection and it reached its destination late in the night.

SP Amit Sanghi told NDTV that the accused have been charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to assault, rioting, stone-throwing and damaging property. "Efforts are on to ensure peace prevails in the village," he added.

A similar incident had taken place in the district in February as well, when a constable was stopped from riding a horse to his wedding. His procession was also given police protection and was accompanied by 100 police personnel.