Dalai Lama Receives First Dose Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine

Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala. (File photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Saturday morning.

The Dalai Lama's office thanked the the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, HP, India on March 6, 2021. https://t.co/CR2Pem2osO - Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) March 6, 2021

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.