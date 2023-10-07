Dalai Lama Hails Nobel Prize For Narges Mohammadi, Emphasizes Women's Vital Role

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi on winning the Nobel Peace Prize and said the award was also in recognition of the vital role women play in people's lives. Mohammadi, 51, was awarded the prize on Friday in recognition of her tireless campaigning for women's rights and democracy and against the death penalty.

In a letter to her on Saturday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, "Today, the values of democracy, transparency, respect for human rights, and equality are increasingly recognised on every side as universal values, which can only benefit us all."

"I have met and held discussions with previous Nobel laureates, including your sometime colleague, Mrs. Shirin Ebadi. I admire their efforts to overcome discrimination against women and improve society in a peaceful way. I believe that the award of this Nobel Peace Prize is also in recognition of the vital role women play in the lives of us all from the very day we are born," the Dalai Lama wrote.

He said there is a growing desire for change in the world, a change that will see conflicts resolved through dialogue and non-violence.

"The foundation of such change will be kindness, compassion and human responsibility. I believe that this goal can be achieved through education based on a deeper appreciation of the oneness of humanity. Because we are so interconnected, this is a question of the well-being of us all," he wrote.