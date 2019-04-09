Dalai Lama Admitted To Hospital In Delhi With Chest Infection

"He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital," Dalai Lama's secretary said.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection.

"His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi," Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary, told news agency IANS.

He said the spiritual leader has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

"He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital under medical treatment," he added.

The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday only after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.

