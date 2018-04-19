"Daily Diet Of 1-2 Kg Gaali (Abuse)," PM Says, On Secret Of Stamina At the "Bharat Ki Baat, Sab Ke Saath" event, PM Narendra Modi's response had the audience in splits and chanting "Modi, Modi".

PM Narendra Modi addressed "Bharat Ki Baat, Sab Ke Saath" event at Britain's Central hall Westminster London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a surprising response when asked to reveal the secret of his stamina during



At the "Bharat Ki Baat, Sab Ke Saath" event, his response had the audience in splits and chanting "Modi, Modi".



"What is the secret of your energy? If we know, we can also use our energy to the benefit of the country," the questioner said to PM Modi, sitting on a stage with moderator and adman Prasoon Joshi, recently appointed censor board chief.



The audience cheered and clapped encouragingly.

PM Modi is in the UK for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM



"I can say that for two decades...for the past around 20 years, daily, 1 kg, 2 kg...(pause) gaaliaan khaata hoon (I am on a diet of abuses)," the Prime Minister chuckled.



Cue, a roar of laughter and applause.



for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM. On Tuesday, he met Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.



The two sides signed multiple agreements. They also announced initiatives, including in the areas of technology, trade and investment.



During his 130-minute interaction at the Westminster Hall, he spoke about how abuses had been heaped on him by rivals and about his success as an administrator in building roads, train tracks and toilets at a pace three times faster than previous governments.



Addressing not just the gathering in the iconic hall but also millions back home ahead of elections, the Prime Minister also addressed criticism amid anger over the Kathua rape and murder of a little child and said, "Rape is rape. It should not be politicised."



