Daily Covid Cases In India Cross 800, Highest In Over 4 Months: 10 Facts

The country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349), official data updated at 8 am on Saturday stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have the highest number of the viral infection cases, data showed.

India's daily average new Covid cases are up six times in a month. Average daily new cases a month ago (Feb 18) was 112 while now (March 18) it's 626.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Centre has written to six states saying they should focus on controlling the sudden increase in the viral infection. The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka asking them to stress on testing, treating, tracking, and vaccination.

In its letter to the six states, the health ministry had said there are a few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.