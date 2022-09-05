Cyrus Mistry Suffered Head Injury, Says Doctor Who Attended Him

Cyrus Mistry had taken over as the chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012.

The doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa following a road accident on Sunday said that the former Tata Sons chairman had received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider and he was "brought dead" to the hospital.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shubham Singh said, "At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm."

"After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came with the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid treatment and shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added.

The doctor informed that the postmortem had to be done in the government hospital, however, they received a call from the district collector which stated that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for "expert opinion".

"Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Pandol had a left leg fracture and head injury. Their postmortem was to happen here, but we received a call from the district collector and SP that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for expert opinion," Dr Shubham said.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Palghar, Balasaheb Patil, the accident happened due to the driver's loss of control due to overspeeding.

"Primarily it seems that the accident happened due to the driver's loss of control. More details will be revealed only after the investigation, but prima facie it seems that the accident happened due to overspeeding and the driver not getting the right judgement. There were 4 people in the car, one of whom was a woman and the woman was driving the car. At present, the woman is injured and is undergoing treatment," the police official said.

The official noted the presence of "blind spots" at various places on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and stated that the subject has been placed before the Blind Spot Eradication Committee.

"Efforts are also being made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to eliminate these blind spots," the SP said.

The official said that there is a necessity to conduct a detailed investigation in the incident.

"A detailed investigation is necessary in the context of the incident that happened today. DCM has also ordered a detailed inquiry, and an investigation is also being done as per his instructions," Mr Patil said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said Chief Minister Shinde.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed condolences on Mistry's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Mr Gadkari.

Taking to Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Mr Goenka.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

