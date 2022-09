Don't Go Fast, Buckle Up: Delhi Police Advisory After Cyrus Mistry Crash

Mr Mistry and a co-passenger were killed in a car crash on Sunday.

In the wake of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's death in a car crash, Delhi Police took to Twitter to urge citizens not to over-speed and always wear seatbelts.

The police also shared a photo on how to ensure safety during a road accident, advising drivers and passengers to buckle up and open airbags in emergencies.

"Don't go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time!" Delhi Police tweeted with the hashtag Road Safety and Delhi Police Cares.

Mr Mistry and a co-passenger were killed in a car crash on Sunday. They were not wearing seat belts, as per a preliminary probe, and over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident, a police official said.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the official said on Sunday night.

An eye-witness had said a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.



