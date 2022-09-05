Cyrus Mistry Death: 5 Points On Why Wearing Seatbelt On Rear Seat Is Important

According to Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), wearing seat belt is mandatory for a passenger sitting on the rear seat. According to Rule 138 (3) of CMVR, persons "seated in the front seat or the persons occupying front facing rear seats" must wear seat belts while the vehicle is in motion. The government has given a provision in the motor vehicles rules to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 for those violating the seat belt rule.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the use of rear seat belts can prevent fatality by 25 per cent, and also prevent excess injury or death for the front seat passenger.

Earlier this year, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that all seats in a car will be required to have a "three-point" or Y-shaped seat belt, including middle-rear seats.

The three-point belt has been chosen because in case of a collision, it spreads out the energy of the moving body over the chest, pelvis and shoulders.