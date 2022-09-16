Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Anahita Pandole Undergoes Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery

Dr Anahita Pandole's surgery was carried out at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Top Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was injured in a car accident in which former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed, underwent a pelvic surgery at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday. She was driving the silver Mercedes in which Mr Mistry was seated in the back when the accident took place on September 4. Her husband, Darius Pandole, who also sustained injuries in the car crash, is under observation and stable. On September 8, he underwent a minor surgery for his forearm fixation.

"Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more," Dr Tarang Gianchandani, the hospital CEO, said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Peter V Giannoudis, chairman of Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Leeds, was flown in for providing expert advice, the statement added.

"With team of 20 plus multi-disciplinary experts, we have been monitoring the condition of Dr Anahita closely for the last 11 days before planning any surgical intervention. Pelvic surgery was concluded today morning with precise techniques, clinical skills and modern technologies," Dr Gianchandani further said.

Dr Anahita Pandole is a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist with a special interest in infertility management, high-risk obstetrics and endoscopy surgery, according to the website of Jiyo Parsi, the fertility project she started to address the population decline being witnessed in the Parsi community. Additionally, she is a campaigner against illegal hoardings.