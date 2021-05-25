Cyclone Yaas Intensifies Into 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm: Weather Department

Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm this evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General M Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas (pronounced as Yass) over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mr Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.

