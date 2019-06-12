Cyclone Vayu: Mumbai's Western Railways Cancels Trains To Coastal Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu: The Western Railways will cancel some of its trains.

The Western Railway has decided to short-terminate or cancel some of its trains passing through areas of Gujarat that are likely to be affected by cyclone Vayu that is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.

All the passenger and mail trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham stations in Gujarat will be short-terminated or cancelled from 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning, the Western Railways said in a bulletin.

It has also planned to run a special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate people from those areas, it said.

Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will also be kept ready at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions, it said.

The coaches currently available at depots and station yards located in coastal areas were being shifted to safer places, the Western Railways said.

"Arrangements have been made for round-the-clock manning of the railway emergency control offices," it said.

All rail authorities concerned have been instructed to keep adequate manpower, and machinery like JCBs, tree-cutters, water tanks, tractors and generators on standby for any assistance required, the Western Railways said.