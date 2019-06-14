Monsoon In Maharashtra Likely To Be Delayed By 1 Week Due To Cyclone Vayu

The intensity of cyclone Vayu will become negligible by June 16. (Representational)

The monsoon in Maharashtra will be delayed due to a very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted Gujarat coast on Thursday, said the India Meteorological Department.

"Southwest monsoons will be affected by very severe cyclonic storm Vayu and as a result, they will be delayed in Maharashtra by at least a week if the effects don't wane off in the days to come," said Bishwombhar, Director of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre from the India Meteorological Department.

He added that intensity of cyclone Vayu will become negligible by June 16.

"The intensity of cyclone Vayu will go down by June 16 and it will change to a cyclonic storm by then. The cyclone will decrease in strength without affecting the Gujarat coast. It is not going to land on the Saurashtra coast as it has turned westwards," Mr Bishwombhar said.

Earlier, the Met office said cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea at 3:30 am on Friday.

"It remains practically stationary in last one hour about 240 km West of Diu (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly South-West of Porbandar (Gujarat)," a statement from weather department said.