Cyclonic Storm Vayu Intensifies. How It Will Affect Gujarat, Mumbai

Cyclone Vayu updates: The monsoons in Gujarat could be delayed due to the cyclone.

Cyclonic storm Vayu, that is likely to hit Gujarat on June 13, continues to move in northerly direction and will intensify into severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its 4:30 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during the early morning of June 13," the weather department said.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of 13th June 2019.(1/3)



The cyclone currently lays centred at 350 kms West-Southwest of Goa, 510 kms South-Southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 650 km south of Veraval (Gujarat).

How Cyclone Vayu Is Likely To Affect Gujarat:

The weatherman has put across an 'orange message' for south Gujarat region and Konkan and Goa region on June 12, which warns authorities to be prepared. It predicts widespread heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to officials, the cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat and storm surge of height of about 1.0- 1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

The monsoons in Gujarat could be delayed due to cyclone Vayu.

"The cyclone is likely to cross the Saurashtra coast as a severe cyclonic storm. We have issued a warning for fishermen and signal number 2 that is warning for ships leaving the port," Jayanta Sarkar, India Meteorological Department's Ahmedabad Director was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

How Cyclone Vayu Is Likely To Affect Mumbai:

The cyclonic storm Vayu is expected to reach Mumbai's latitude on Wednesday morning leading to extreme weather and rain.

In Mumbai, fishermen in the open ocean have been called back and people living near the coast have also been instructed about the course of action by the local authorities. While ports will not be affected, one port warning has been issued anticipating to rough weather.

How Government Is Preparing For Cyclone Vayu

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said people living in the coastal belt will be shifted to safer places. The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat, has been put on "high alert", he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central agencies.

Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.

Cyclone Vayu forecast for June 13:

In its forecast for June 13, the weather department said,"Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra Coasts and northern parts of east-central Arabian Sea."

It issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)