Watch: How Navy Warship In Dramatic Op Rescued People Stranded At Sea

Cyclone Tauktae: Visuals captured dramatic rescue of two people.

Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat Monday night, has affected hundreds of thousands across six states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa - since its origin in Arabian sea last week.

Massive rescue operations were undertaken and tens of thousands were evacuated along the country's western coast.

A powerful video - which captures the rescue of two people from a life raft - shows how challenging it was to carry out these operations amid strong winds and tough weather conditions.

Visuals show INS Kolkata carrying out the operation.

INS Kolkata "rescued two survivors from the life raft of vessel Vara Prabha, and joined (the) INS Kochi for the SAR (search and rescue) of Barge P305 crew," a Navy official said.

With 273 on board, Barge P305 was one of two that went adrift off the Mumbai coast on Monday afternoon, hours before the cyclone hit the Gujarat coast. The other was GAL Constructor with 137 on board.

So far, 177 people have been rescued as part of the P305 rescue ops.

Indian Navy has shared updates on Twitter and posted visuals, stressing that the rescue operations are being conducted in "extreme weather conditions and very rough seas".



#CycloneTauktae#Update

SAR Ops Barge P305.

177 personnel rescued so far.

First batch of 03 Rescuees brought in by #IndianNavy Helo.#INSKochi & #INSKolkata along with MV Offshore Energy & MV Ahalya continue with #SAR in extremely challenging circumstances.@DefenceMinIndiapic.twitter.com/Jiede7ucEu — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 18, 2021

#CycloneTauktae#Update

Search & Rescue Ops Barge P305 continued through the night by #INSKochi & #INSKolkata. Offshore Support Vessel Energy Star & Great Ship Ahalya have joined the effort.

132 personnel rescued so far in extremely challenging circumstances.@DefenceMinIndiahttps://t.co/9fbs7g8STl — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 18, 2021

The cyclone made landfall in Gujarat at around 8:30 pm Monday as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', packing 185 km per hour gusts. By morning it had weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'.

Tauktae is the first cyclone in India this year and struck amid a battle against a deadly second wave of Covid, which has put tremendous pressure on the country's hospitals.

Several people lost their lives as the cyclone crossed Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the last few days.

