Cyclone Tauktae Expected To Hit Gujarat Today, Mumbai Airport To Shut

Around 25,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in anticipation of landfall. Overall more than 1.5 lakh have been shifted from low-lying areas in the state. Officials are bracing for very heavy rainfall and winds of up to 190 km per hour. Warnings are also in place in Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Amreli.

Massive damage is expected in Porbandar, Amreli, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Botad, Bhavnagar and coastal areas of Ahmedabad, including destruction of thatched houses. Officials have warned of flying objects and damage to power and communication lines. Flooding of roads and minor disruption to railway lines and signaling systems is expected. Widespread damage is expected to salt pans and standing crops.

Mumbai experienced light rainfall and gusty winds early Monday, and the airport has been closed from 11 am to 2 pm. One flight - a SpiceJet Chennai-Mumbai service - has been diverted to Surat. The city's Bandra-Worli sea link has been closed. Five temporary shelters have been set up in each of the city's 24 wards. Three NDRF teams are on alert. Moderate to intense spells of rain, with winds reaching 75 to 85 km per over the city, as well as Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri districts, are likely in next few hours.

On Monday morning news agency ANI said nearly 7,000 fishing boats - around 2,200 from Gujarat and 4,500 from Maharashtra had been safely returned to their harbours. In addition over 300 merchant ships have been alerted or re-routed and oil rig operators in the area have been warned.

According to National Disaster Response Force head SN Pradhan, the number of NDRF teams has been increased to 101 - of which 65 have been pre-deployed. Quick response medical teams and public health teams, with stocks of emergency medicines, have also been deployed.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has urged people to stay indoors as far as possible, has also asked officials to ensure electricity supply to COVID-19 hospitals and other medical facilities. Gujarat is among the states worst hit by the second Covid wave; the state has over 1.11 lakh active cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the state - the worst-affected by the pandemic with nearly five lakh active cases - would ensure power and oxygen for hospitals and that patients undergoing treatment at Covid and non-Covid facilities in coastal areas had been relocated.

On Sunday Tauktae triggered gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves along the Karnataka, Kerala and Goa coasts, killing at least six people. It also forced the evacuation of lakhs of people living in coastal areas of affected states, damaged houses, roads and power lines.

In Goa the major impact was felt in Bardez in North Goa and Mormugao in South Goa. There was temporary power disruption at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated.