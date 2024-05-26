'Disaster Agencies Working On War Footing': Amit Shah On Cyclone Remal

In view of the landfall of Cyclone Remal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to concerned officials. He further assured that appropriate steps have been taken to avert any possible damage.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Adequate deployment of NDRF has been made in all the areas where the cyclone may have an impact."

He added, "People are being evacuated to safer areas, and the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing to ensure that lives and properties are protected."

"The Modi government is committed to achieving minimum casualties in disasters," Mr Shah emphasised.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal at his residence.

As per IMD forecasts, the cyclonic storm is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar islands and Khepupara, close to Southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of today and is likely to cause rainfall in West Bengal and Northeastern States.

"Prime Minister was briefed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the Government of West Bengal. All fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Around one lakh people are being moved to safer places. IMD is also extending information support to Bangladesh with regular updates," as per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister said that the Government of India has extended full support to the State Government and must continue to do so. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs should monitor the situation and take a review after the landfall of the cyclone to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

