PM Modi To Review Preparations As Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies Off Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting today to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.

Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

"The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night," it had said.

The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after effects of Cyclone 'Tauktae', which is developing in the Arabian Sea.



