PM Modi Reaches Gujarat, Does Aerial Survey To Review Damage By Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi landed at Bhavnagar and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu and Jafarabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

PM Modi landed at Bhavnagar from Delhi and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

After the survey, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae hit parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Cyclone Tauktae, characterised as a 'severe cyclonic storm' on Monday, has now weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region this morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.



