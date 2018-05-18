Cyclone Sagar Forms In Arabian Sea: Know About Its Impact In India

The meteorological department has issued advisory asking fishermen not to enter deep sea.

Cyclone Sagar is building up at Aden off Yemen coast in Arabian sea and is likely to intensify further slightly, a warning bulletin issued by Indian Metereological Department said, adding that it is moving towards Gulf of Oman.Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely around the centre of the cyclone covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of southwest and west central Arabian sea. Sea condition will be high over the same area and same period, the Met Department predicted.The Cyclone Sagar is less likely to have any significant impact on coastal Gujarat, according to meteorological department.However, not willing to take any chance, the state administration has initiated precautionary measures that include hoisting of Distant Warning (DW) signal number 2 at all major ports along the Gujarat coast.The meteorological department has issued advisory asking fishermen not to enter deep sea in view of adverse weather conditions."Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west-central and south-west Arabian sea. Hoist signal DW-II at all the ports of south and north Gujarat" it stated.As per the latest projections, the storm is likely to move towards west-southwards in the next 24 hours, which effectively means that it will not leave any major impact on Gujarat coast, officials said."This cyclonic storm is very far from us and it is going towards Gulf of Oman in the north. The possibility of Cyclone Sagar making any significant impact along the Gujarat coast is very less. There is no need to worry," said Jayanta Sarkar, Director, MeT Centre.Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue department, Pankaj Kumar also said the storm would not affect Gujarat. "Cyclonic Storm Sagar situated over Gulf of Aden is not going affect Gujarat. It is going further away from us," Mr Kumar said.

However, the administration is leaving nothing to chance.



"Upon receiving the weather advisory, we have put our staff on alert mode. We have also asked fisheries officials to warn fishermen about the storm, so that they don't go towards Gulf of Aden. Port officials are also in our contact and signal number 2 has been hoisted," said MA Pandya, collector of coastal Porbandar district.



