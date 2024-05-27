Cyclone Remal Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm, To Lose Strength Gradually: Weather Office

Strong wind warnings have been given in all the districts of Bengal

The Meteorological Department announced that Cyclone 'Remal' had weakened into a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Monday and that it is further anticipated to continue weakening and lose its strength gradually, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Somnath Dutta, Head Eastern Region, IMD Kolkata, said, "After the landfall, Cyclone Remal moved to the northward direction and today morning, its strength has reduced and turned into a cyclonic storm."

"As per the IMD's predictions, the strength has been reduced from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm. The predictions for its movement state that Cyclone Remal will move to the north-northeastwards region It will gradually lose its energy, and by evening it will become a deep depression," said Mr Dutta.

The IMD official further said that strong wind warnings have been given in all the districts of Bengal.

"The warning for strong winds has also been predicted for North Bengal on Tuesday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar for 40-50 kmph. For June 1, forecast isolated rain in all districts of South Bengal including Kolkata," said Dutta.

The official further said that the IMD urges to download some applications like Mausam, and Damini wherein all types of weather warnings will feature in these apps.

"All the advisories and all the weather information, time-to-time, are communicated to the central and state government authorities. Alongwith this we also indicate the possible impact and suggested measures to be taken," said Dutta.

Meanwhile, an official press release on the impact of Cyclone Remal suggests 4 casualties and an injury following heavy winds and rainfall.

"Severe Cyclone Remal made landfall on May 26 at 22.30 hrs. between Sagar Island of South 24 Parganas & Khepupara, Bangladesh close to Mongla port of Bangladesh, caused very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of South-24-Parganas, North-24-Parganas, Purba Medinipur and heavy rainfall over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur on May 26-27, said the press release."

"Four persons died, one in Kolkata (due to wall collapse) and one in South-24-Paraganas (due to falling of tree), two in Purba Bardhaman (Electrocution). One person injured due to falling of a tree in Canning is admitted to SSKM hospital for treatment," it said.

As per the release, windspeed reached 120 kmph over Sagar islands and 90 kmph at Dum Dum, the rainfall received in Kolkata was 140 mm, Haldia 110mm and many places had more than 60 mm rainfall. Rainfall led to inundation in many areas of Sunderbans.

The entire administration was completely alert, and ready and worked 24x7 throughout the night to restore services and provide relief.

According to the response and restoration, the release stated that over 2 lakh people were evacuated to safer places and relief camps.

It said that 1,700 electric poles were damaged and many trees were uprooted due to high-speed wind mainly in South-24-Parganas and North-24-Parganas. Many trees that had fallen on the road were promptly cleared.

Additionally, water logging was reported in some parts of Kolkata and teams are pumping out water to restore normal traffic.

Minor breaches of embankments were repaired immediately and no major breach of embankment has been reported so far, it said.

As per the relief measures, airport operations had been shut down on May 26 and have now resumed operations.

"More than 1400 relief camps are functioning in affected districts. Cooked meals are being provided to them. Other persons evacuated have returned to their homes safely," it said.

For 27,000 Partially damaged houses also compensation will be provided after verification. Tarpaulins, clothing and other relief materials have been and are being distributed to the affected families.

The cyclone continues to cause light to moderate rainfall in most South Bengal districts and also other districts of West Bengal.

As per the release, a warning for heavy rainfall till May 28 and all the districts are working continuously for relief and rescue.

