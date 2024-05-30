Watch: Portion Of National Highway Collapses In Meghalaya As Cyclone Remal Triggers Landslides

Torrents of water flowed through the fractured highway and continued downstream

A portion of National Highway 6, the arterial road connecting Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, has collapsed near Meghalaya's Lumshnong as storms and rains triggered by Cyclone Remal caused landslides.

Traffic has been stopped on both sides of the road, with authorities requesting people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Devastating videos showed torrents of water cascading down the hills, flowing through the fractured highway and continuing downstream, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The collapse laid bare huge rocks and debris, with the water bringing with it eroded soil from the hills.

Transportation in the region has been severely disrupted, posing significant challenges for the locals. Cars and trucks were seen stranded in the videos.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid venturing into areas prone to landslides and flooding.

At least 29 people have been killed and seven are still missing in multiple landslides in Mizoram's Aizawl following landslides and incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal on Tuesday.