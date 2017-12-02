Cyclone Ockhi LIVE Updates: Communication, Power Hit In Cyclone Battered Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The Navy, Air Force are Coast Guards rescue stranded people in cyclone hit areas

Here are the LIVE updates on cyclone Ockhi:



12:24 (IST) Cyclone Ockhi: As Cyclone Ockhi Wanes, Kanyakumari Remains In Knee-Deep Water, Powerless After Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ockhi has now moved beyond Lakshwadeep, the weather department said bringing huge relief to the people of the rain-battered states. There may be light rainfall later in the day in some regions. However, Kanyakumari still remains largely powerless with more than a thousand people stranded in rescue centres. Cyclone Ockhi has now moved beyond Lakshwadeep, the weather department said bringing huge relief to the people of the rain-battered states. There may be light rainfall later in the day in some regions. However, Kanyakumari still remains largely powerless with more than a thousand people stranded in rescue centres.

The intensification of a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday caused a cyclone, named Ockhi. In its course the cyclone wreaked havoc in coastal Tamil Nadu and Kerala before battering Lakshadweep.The cyclone has claimed 13 lives and left thousands stranded in rescue centres. Water logging and power cuts have brought the cyclone-hit areas to a standstill apart from causing damages to property and blocking highways affecting transport and communication services.Rescue operations are being carried out by the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. In Kerala, 155 fishermen have been rescued while around 150 have returned home on their own.The storm has been named Ockhi by Bangladesh which means "eye" in Bengali.