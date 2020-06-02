Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Reviews Situation On Western Coast

PM Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India''s western coast," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)