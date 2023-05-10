Cyclone Mocha: Heavy Rains Likely In Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Advisory Issued

The Cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved towards west-northwest direction and intensified into deep depression, which is nearly 540 KM away from west-southwest of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm, further claimed that the deep depression is 1460 KM south-southwest of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and 1350 KM south-southwest of Sittwe in Myanmar.

A statement issued by GK Das, Director (Weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, reads, "The deep depression is very likely to move north-westwards for some time and then towards north-north westwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region in the evening." It further says, "Then the deep depression will continue to move towards north-north westwards. Later, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11. On May 12, it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal." Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and will move towards the north-northeast direction. It will be weaken slightly from May 13 and will pass through southeast of Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar (Rakhine State) around forenoon of May 14 with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, his statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has already issued alerts and public advisories due to the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 13.

Due to the cyclonic weather and keep in view about the safety of passengers and vessels, the Directorate of Shipping Services in Port Blair has issued a notification which reads, "It has been informed that Foreshore Sector and Harbour/Vehicle ferry services at Port Blair and out stations may get disrupted/suspended in short notice depending upon the weather condition. Therefore, the passengers, daily commuters and tourists have been advised to plan their journey suitably to avoid any inconvenience." Passengers and tourists can also get update/status of the vessels from the Information Counter at Phoenix Bay by dialling phone number 03192 – 245555/232714, Toll Free Number 18003452714.

The cyclonic storm which has been named as 'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall till May 12 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cyclone will be named 'Mocha', a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city.

The State Emergency Operation Centres are working round the clock to handle any natural calamities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

