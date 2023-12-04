Man In Chennai Gets Stuck In Lift For 30 Minutes Amid Cyclone Michaung

Operations at the Chennai airport have been suspended till 9 am tomorrow

Cyclone Michaung, currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra coast, has unleashed torrential rain upon Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Several parts of the city are waterlogged and without electricity as the relentless downpour paralysed daily life. On Monday, a person took to X to share his experience after he missed an early morning flight from Chennai airport amid Cyclone Michaung. Not only that, he also ended up getting stuck in the elevator of his Chennai home for about half an hour after a power cut.

"Crazy morning! Cyclone Michuang in Chennai, Uber couldn't reach our apartments due to flooding, missed the flight to Mumbai, and then when returning home - had a power cut - so stuck in the elevator for half an hour before being rescued by society people," Suryanarayan Ganesh wrote on X.

Here's the post:

Crazy morning! #CycloneMichuang in #chennai, Uber couldn't reach our apartments due to flooding, missed flight to Mumbai & then when returning home - had a power cut - so stuck in elevator for half an hour before being rescued by society people. 🤯 #ChennaiRains#ChennaiFloodspic.twitter.com/I1yu3BRt7N — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) December 3, 2023

In another tweet, he thanked his Uber driver who relentlessly tried to reach his location to drive him to the airport. He wrote, ''Special shoutout to @Uber_India driver Prakash - absolute hero - tried to get to me for half hour through various routes driving almost 10 kms before I gave up, he didn't. Do rate / reward him well, I did send a tip via GPay. The app should allow rating/tips even for cancellation.''

Many internet users enquired why he stepped out despite warnings from authorities. Mr Ganesh replied saying that he had a big client meeting in Mumbai.

One user wrote, ''No matter whats important work always follow weather updates or at least follow many handles in X to get updates on weather. Don't venture out it's not safe. Let this a lesson who takes it lightly.. and do follow my weather updates buddies... Stay safe.''

Another commented, ''You should have planned well given the circumstances. Stay safe. I hope the Uber driver is safe at home.''

Meanwhile, authorities have declared a public holiday today and tomorrow, shutting schools and colleges across the city, and dispatched rescue teams to avert any untoward incidents. Operations at the Chennai airport have been suspended till 9 am tomorrow - with about 70 flights canceled due to flooding of the runway and tarmac, the Airport Authority of India.