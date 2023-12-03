Cyclone Michaung Intensifies, Heads Towards Andhra, Tamil Nadu Coast

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Michaung, posing a potential threat to the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on the 5th of this month.

The state Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Kancheepuram, today and tomorrow. Thiruvallur district is anticipated to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

In the past 21 hours that ended at 5:30 AM, Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 71.2 mm rain, Nungambakkam 58.8 mm, and Thiruvallur 42 mm. In response to the escalating situation, authorities have declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur tomorrow.

In preparation for the impending cyclone, fishing boats have been relocated to safe areas, and fishermen are strongly advised against venturing into the sea. Across Tamil Nadu, 121 shelters and 4967 relief centers have been made ready, with 162 relief centers equipped with 504 water pumps and generators in Chennai alone.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed 8 teams each, strategically stationed in Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu.

Authorities have taken measures to mitigate potential flooding by reducing the discharge from the Chembarambakkam Reservoir outside Chennai to 1500 cusecs.

As the cyclone approaches, the public is urged to take necessary precautions. This includes keeping doors and windows shut, waterproofing essential documents and expensive items. Residents are advised not to seek shelter under trees, avoid terraces or dilapidated structures, and to maintain a stock of essential items, including food, water, and medicine.

Furthermore, individuals are reminded to have a supply of matchboxes, torches, batteries, knives, medicine, and a first aid kit readily available. Unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged, and vehicular journeys should resume only once the cyclone alert is officially lifted. The public is expected to adhere to evacuation instructions promptly.

Given the potential for power outages and hazardous conditions, residents are cautioned against operating electrical appliances in wet conditions and to be vigilant for snapped live wires.

The people have also been told to be vigilant against rumours and fake news.