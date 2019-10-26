Cyclone Kyarr Intensifies, Heavy Rain Likely In Karnataka, Goa Today

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said disaster management teams in the state are on standby. (File)

A cyclonic storm forming in the Arabian Sea is likely to bring heavy rain to Goa and coastal Karnataka, the weather office said on Friday. The Goa government has issued a red alert as the weather office warned cyclonic storm "Kyarr" could turn into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 to 36 hours.

"Severe cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' lay centered at 11:30 pm, yesterday, about 200 km to west of Ratnagiri and 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It is very likely to move west-northwest towards the coast of Oman during the next five days," the weather office tweeted an update on the cyclonic storm this morning.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said disaster management teams in the state are on standby, news agency IANS reported.

The weather office had predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rain at isolated places over Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan. Strong winds are likely to accompany rain, it added.

"The speed of gale wind reaching 90-100 km/per hour, gusting to 110 km/ per hour is prevailing around the system centre over the East-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to reach 100-110 km/per hour and 120-130 km/per hour gusting to 145 km/per hour by October 26," news agency ANI reported, quoting weather officials. The wind speed is likely to reach 200km/hour by Sunday.

Strong wind is likely to be seen along and the coastal districts of north Maharashtra and the northeast Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, the weather office said.

Cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to lead to rough sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

