Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Rain, High-Speed Winds In Odisha Amid Warning

Cyclone Jawad is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast. (File)

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Puri in Odisha witnessed rainfall and high-speed winds early morning ahead of the cyclone's warning.

The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts till now and set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls, while the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state.

According to the Met department, Cyclone Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm of Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Cyclone Jawad:

Dec 04, 2021 10:13 (IST) Andhra Pradesh | Continuous rains witnessed across the district, windspeeds of 50kmph at few locations; 79 cyclone shelters operation since yesterday. NDRF, SDRF, fire teams on alert and deployed across the district: Shrikesh B Lathkar, Collector & DM, Srikakulam on cyclone Jawad pic.twitter.com/G6sSBm3X7L - ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Dec 04, 2021 10:08 (IST) UGC-NET, IIFT exam postponed in some centres over cyclone Jawad

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone Jawad.

The UGC-NET 2020 and June 2021 has been rescheduled for the centres in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Gunupur in Rayagada district of Odisha, the National Testing Agency said in a notice on Friday.

Dec 04, 2021 09:55 (IST) Andhra Pradesh | 11 NDRF, 5 SDRF, 6 Coast Guard, 10 Marine Police teams deployed in three districts of the state, in view of cyclone Jawad. 54,008 persons have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam - ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Dec 04, 2021 09:54 (IST) Schools Shut In 19 Districts Of Odisha Today Over Cyclone Jawad

In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'Jawad', the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state.

Dec 04, 2021 09:10 (IST) Over 54,000 People Evacuated In Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Jawad

As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.