Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Rain, High-Speed Winds In Odisha Amid Warning

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Puri in Odisha witnessed rainfall and high-speed winds early morning ahead of the cyclone's warning.
The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts till now and set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls, while the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state.
According to the Met department, Cyclone Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm of Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip
"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.
"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.
Andhra Pradesh | Continuous rains witnessed across the district, windspeeds of 50kmph at few locations; 79 cyclone shelters operation since yesterday. NDRF, SDRF, fire teams on alert and deployed across the district: Shrikesh B Lathkar, Collector & DM, Srikakulam on cyclone Jawad
Andhra Pradesh | 11 NDRF, 5 SDRF, 6 Coast Guard, 10 Marine Police teams deployed in three districts of the state, in view of cyclone Jawad. 54,008 persons have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam
In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'Jawad', the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state.
As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.
Puri | Following #CycloneJawad warning, fishermen do not venture into the sea
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, Puri witnesses rainfall and high-speed winds