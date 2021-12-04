Over 54,000 People Evacuated In Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Jawad

Cyclone Jawad: 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed (Representational)

As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.

The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

The government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed whereas five teams of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and six teams of Coast Guard are in place.

Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night.

As many as two helicopters are on standby. Rs one crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation.