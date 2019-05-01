Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Cyclone Strengthens, Odisha On 'Yellow Alert'

Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert.

Cyclone Fani, which is approaching the Odisha coast, has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the Navy said late last night. The state has been put on a "yellow alert" by the weather department. The Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on high alert. The Met department has issued a "yellow warning" for the Odisha coast predicting heavy to very heavy rain in several areas. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh too are on high alert. Odisha's 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters have been kept ready. The shelters can accommodate about one million people during cyclones and floods.

