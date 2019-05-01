Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Cyclone Strengthens, Odisha On 'Yellow Alert'

New Delhi:
Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert.
Cyclone Fani, which is approaching the Odisha coast, has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the Navy said late last night. The state has been put on a "yellow alert" by the weather department. The Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on high alert. The Met department has issued a "yellow warning" for the Odisha coast predicting heavy to very heavy rain in several areas. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh too are on high alert. Odisha's 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters have been kept ready. The shelters can accommodate about one million people during cyclones and floods.
Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fani:
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also met for the second time on Tuesday in as many days and reviewed how the states are preparing to deal with the situation.
Heavy Rain Likely In Parts Of Odisha Due To Cyclone Fani
In Odisha, the Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in places like Boudh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Sundargarh."Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places the districts of Boudh, Kalahandi Sambalpur Deogarh and Sundargarh of Odisha," said the IMD.