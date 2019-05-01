Cyclone Fani Heads To Odisha, Poll Code Lifted In 11 Districts: 10 Points

Cyclone Fani: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. (PTI)

New Delhi: As Cyclone Fani gained strength and moved closer to the Odisha coast, the state was put on "yellow" alert by the weather department. The Odisha government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from tomorrow. The Election Commission has lifted the model code of conduct in the coastal districts of Odisha to ensure that the state is prepared to face Fani and is ready for rescue and relief efforts. The cyclonic storm turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the Navy said late on Tuesday night. Cyclone Fani is expected to cross the Odisha coast on Friday afternoon. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu too are on high alert.