Dalai Lama Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Odisha For Relief Work

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Dalai Lama said, "I appreciate that relief efforts are underway and that everything possible is being done to help those affected."

All India | | Updated: May 06, 2019 19:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dalai Lama Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Odisha For Relief Work

Dalai Lama offered his condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones


Bhubaneswar: 

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has donated Rs 10 lakhs for restoration and relief work in areas affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Dalai Lama said, "I appreciate that relief efforts are underway and that everything possible is being done to help those affected. As a remark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, I am donating Rs 10 lakhs from the Dalai Lama Trust to the efforts to provide relief and rebuild."

Dalai Lama offered his condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones. He also appreciated the "efficient precautions" Mr Patnaik and his government have taken to evacuate people.

Cyclone Fani lashed Odisha on Friday, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph.

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dalai LamaOdisha CMCyclone Fani 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE Class 10 ResultElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionHow to Vote IndiaPhase 5 ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultHyundai VenueGames of ThronesSacred Games 2

................................ Advertisement ................................