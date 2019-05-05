After Cyclone Fani Destruction, Odisha Appeals For Help To Rebuild

Cyclone Fani left at least 34 people dead and damaged property worth crores

Odisha Chief Minister's appeal on Saturday to help the state rebuild itself after the devastating Cyclone Fani, that has killed 34 people and left property worth crores in ruins, received huge support on social media.

Sharing Mr Patnaik's appeal to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted "We will stand by Odisha. This is a national cause. Just as the state showed exemplary disaster management let's show how India stands together. With millions of small and large donations."

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala also tweeted his support to Mr Patnaik. "Time to standby and ACT - donate in any small way .... best way to show empathy is to act not just tweet!" he said. "Looking to focus on Tribal Villages as worst hit and main help they need is Medicine/Tarpolene sheets/puffed rice/jaggery & support in rebuilding school and homes & hold hand on food supplies for a month or two - direct impact and working with the community is IMP," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore for the relief fund, news agency ANI reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too ordered an immediate contribution of Rs 10 crore from their relief funds to the Odisha government. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pledged Rs 11 crore to for relief in Odisha, while the Gujarat and Uttarakhand governments have offered Rs 5 crore in assistance.

Naveen Patnaik has announced a relief package for those affected by what was one of the biggest cyclones to hit India in years. All families in Puri and in those parts of Khurda, which had been "extremely severely affected" in the storm, will get 50 kg of rice, Rs. 2,000 in cash and polythene sheets, if covered under the Food Security Act (FSA), the chief minister said. For the rest of Khurda district -- categorised as "severely" affected -- the FSA families will get a month's quota of rice, Rs. 1,000 in cash and polythene sheets, he added. Those living in the "moderately-affected" districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will be eligible for a month's quota of rice and Rs. 500 in cash, Mr Patnaik said.

The chief minister also announced an assistance of Rs. 95,100 for "fully-damaged" houses, Rs. 52,000 for "partially-damaged" houses and Rs. 3,200 for houses that had suffered minor damage.

