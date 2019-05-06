PM Surveys Cyclone Damage, Says "Naveen Patnaik Has Done Great Work"

PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an aerial survey this morning in Odisha to review the damage in the areas hit by Cyclone Fani which has killed over 30 people in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied him.

"Naveen Patnaik has done great work, and the way people of Odisha followed every instruction has been praiseworthy," PM Modi said after the aerial survey.

The Centre will be releasing an additional Rs 1,000 crore for relief work in the state, he said. Last week, Rs 1,000 crore was released by the central government before the cyclone made a landfall on Friday morning.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen discussing details of damage with Mr Patnaik. He also held a review meet with the top bureaucrats in the state after the survey.

Almost 1 million people from the state were evacuated to nearly 5,000 temporary shelters hours before the cyclone made a landfall. Over 1,500 buses and thousands of government staff, along with volunteers, managed to complete the exercise late on Thursday night.

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of #Cyclonefani affected areas in Odisha. Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present. pic.twitter.com/ZO9XkRC7kK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

The UN agency for disaster reduction has also praised the Indian Meteorological Department's "almost pinpoint accuracy" of early warnings that helped authorities conduct a well-targeted evacuation plan.

A spokesperson for the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction, Denis McClean, highlighted the "zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy" of the Indian government. "The almost pinpoint accuracy of the early warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department had enabled the authorities to conduct a well-targeted evacuation plan, which had involved moving more than one million people into storm shelters," the UN spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The powerful cyclone, strongest to hit India in 20 years, made a landfall in Odisha with a maximum wind speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour, leading to heavy rainfall and coastal flooding. About one crore people in 10,000 villages and 52 urban clusters in around 14 districts were affected by Cyclone Fani.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh were the other states affected.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

