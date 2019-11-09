Kolkata Flights Suspended From 6 pm To 6 am As Cyclone Bulbul Closes In

Cyclone Bulbul: Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be stopped for 12 hours over safety concerns

Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be stopped from 6 pm today till 6 am tomorrow, or for 12 hours, over safety concerns due to Cyclone Bulbul, Home Ministry officials have said. The move is likely to affect the travel plans of hundreds of air passengers at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Cyclone Bulbul is forecast to make landfall in West Bengal tonight.

"Cyclone Bulbul is about to pass through Bengal. Our State Administration is closely monitoring the situation 24x7. We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special Control Rooms have been set up and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Private carrier SpiceJet tweeted it will offer full refund and waive cancellation or "change fee" for all flight to and from Kolkata till Sunday. IndiGo also said it will waive cancellation and rescheduling fee for flights to and from Kolkata on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Bengal government has asked educational institutes to remain closed. "Schools, colleges and anganwadi centres have been closed and more than 1 lac 20 thousand people have already been rescued from the vulnerable coastal areas," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

"Please do not panic. Kindly remain calm and co-operate with the administration in its rescue and relief efforts. Be alert, take care and stay safe," she said.

