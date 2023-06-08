Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Intensifies, To Delay Monsoon: 10 Points

According to forecasting agencies, the storm reportedly has been undergoing "rapid intensification", escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions.

The cyclonic storm is currently over east-central Arabian Sea and would move north-northwestwards towards Pakistan, the IMD said in a bulletin. Met officials have said the cyclone has been impacting the intensity of the monsoon.

The cyclone currently has a windspeed between 135-145 kmph. Atmospheric conditions and cloud mass indicate that the system is likely to sustain the strength of a very severe cyclone till June 12.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to affect the coastlines of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.

The IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including India, Oman, Iran and Pakistan.

The cyclone has further delayed the onset of monsoon over Kerala, which was expected on June 4 even though its usual date is June 1. However, the met office is hopeful that monsoon will reach the coast of Kerala in the next 24 hours but the progress of the monsoon may get impacted due to this weather system, which is pulling moisture towards itself while it stays at sea.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

Scientists say cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea have been intensifying rapidly and retaining their intensity for a longer duration due to climate change.

According to a study 'Changing status of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean', the frequency, duration, and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea have increased by about 20 per cent in the post-monsoon period and 40 per cent in the pre-monsoon period.